Police Repel Hoodlums At Anambra Varsity Community

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, Thursday, repelled some armed criminal elements at Uli community.

The suspected hoodlums reportedly shot sporadically within the precinct of the Uli Campus of Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University.

Witnesses said the quick intervention of police operatives dispersed the invaders, and restored peace to the hitherto peaceful community.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to the media.

He said, “The operatives are on the trail of the hoodlums. Consequently, more operatives, operational, and intelligence resources of the command have been further deployed to the area to reinforce the security of the university and its environs.”

He said information from eyewitnesses revealed that the gunmen started shooting indiscriminately and unprovoked, thereby causing fear among law-abiding citizens of the community.

“However, no casualties were recorded, and order has been fully restored in the area,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and Administration and command’s acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe, has ordered the operatives to ensure that criminal elements were fished out.

He reiterated the commitment of the command to maintain law and order, as well as the security and safety of residents of the community and state in general.

Members of the public were advised to call the Command’s Control Room on 07039194332, or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on 08039334002 in the event of any distress.