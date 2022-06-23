Police Rescue 14 Kidnapped Victims In Zamfara

The Zamfara Police Command has rescued at least 14 people along the Kunchin Kalgo forest in the Tsafe Local Government Area (LGA).

The command in a statement on Thursday said the victims were rescued during an intelligence-led search and rescue operation at Kunchin Kalgo forest.

Security operatives, following the incredible intelligence on June 21 stormed a suspected bandit’s hideout, leading to the rescue of the victims including two babies of, one year old each.

“In the course of debriefing, the victims informed the police that, the bandits invaded Nasarawar Wanke and Rijiya villages in Gusau LGA and abducted them to their enclave, where they spent 42 days in captivity.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Ayuba N. Elkanah psc(+) while handing over the victims to their relations, appreciates the government and people of the state for the continuous support and collaboration to the Police, and assures of intensifying effort to safely rescue kidnapped victims and reunite them with their families,” the statement read.