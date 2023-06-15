Police Rescue Baby Abandoned Under Parked Bus In Lagos

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Operatives of the Lagos State command have rescued a baby abandoned under a parked bus somewhere in Mile 12 Ketu area of the state.

A resident of the state heading to work at about 4:30am on Wednesday, heard the cry of the baby. Police officers from Ketu Division were alerted and they have taken the baby girl into safe custody.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, who disclosed this on Thursday morning, said investigation is currently ongoing.

“A Lagosian set out for work at about 4:30am yesterday and heard the cry of a baby under a parked bus somewhere in Mile 12 Ketu.

“Police officers from Ketu Division, after being alerted, have taken the healthy baby girl into safe custody.

“Investigation is ongoing… ,” he tweeted via his Twitter handle @BenHundeyin