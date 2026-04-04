Police Rescue Mentally Challenged Woman, Newborn After Roadside Delivery

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has rescued an unidentified mentally challenged woman who delivered a baby girl along a roadside in Kwaita Village, Kwali Area Council of Abuja.

The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on April 3, 2026, when officers of the Rapid Response Squad on patrol in the Kwali area received information about the woman who had just given birth.

According to a statement on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the Officer in Charge of the Gender Unit, Kwali Division, immediately mobilised to the scene with her team after receiving the report.

The mother and her newborn were safely rescued and immediately conveyed to General Hospital, Kwali, where they received medical attention and were subsequently discharged in stable condition.

The police added that in line with standard welfare procedures, the Officer in Charge of Welfare, Kwali Area Council, Mr. Sadiq Kwali, was contacted, after which the mother and child were handed over to him.

Advertisement

They have been relocated to the FCT Children’s Home in Wako, Gwagwalada Area Council for proper care and support.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, commended the swift response of the officers involved, noting that despite being male personnel, they demonstrated compassion and professionalism in assisting the mother and ensuring the safety of the newborn before the arrival of the Gender Unit.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant, show empathy, and promptly report emergencies or persons in distress to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.

The rescue comes amid ongoing efforts by the FCT Police Command to strengthen emergency response and social protection for vulnerable persons across the territory. Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to promptly alert security agencies whenever individuals in distress, including mentally challenged persons, are found in public spaces.

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has rescued an unidentified mentally challenged woman who delivered a baby girl along a roadside in Kwaita Village, Kwali Area Council of Abuja. The incident occurred at about 12:30 a.m. on April 3, 2026, when officers of the Rapid Response Squad on patrol in the Kwali area received information about the woman who had just given birth.

Advertisement

According to a statement on Saturday by the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the Officer in Charge of the Gender Unit, Kwali Division, immediately mobilised to the scene with her team after receiving the report. The mother and her newborn were safely rescued and immediately conveyed to General Hospital, Kwali, where they received medical attention and were subsequently discharged in stable condition.

The police added that in line with standard welfare procedures, the Officer in Charge of Welfare, Kwali Area Council, Mr. Sadiq Kwali, was contacted, after which the mother and child were handed over to him. They have been relocated to the FCT Children’s Home in Wako, Gwagwalada Area Council for proper care and support.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Ahmed Mohammed Sanusi, commended the swift response of the officers involved, noting that despite being male personnel, they demonstrated compassion and professionalism in assisting the mother and ensuring the safety of the newborn before the arrival of the Gender Unit.

He also urged members of the public to remain vigilant, show empathy, and promptly report emergencies or persons in distress to the nearest police station or through the command’s emergency lines.