Police Rescue Teenage Girl From Physical Abuse In Portharcourt

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rivers State Police Command, in collaboration with the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), has rescued a teenage girl, Uchechi Ukoro, who was allegedly tortured and severely burnt by her guardian, Mrs Benedicta Ezenibe.

The incident occurred at No. 7 Wogboroma Street, Rumuokwuta, Port Harcourt, where Uchechi was living with her guardian.

According to reports, Uchechi was burnt with a hot kitchen knife, accused of “following boys”, and had also been denied access to school.

The FIDA Rivers State branch received a distress call about Uchechi’s situation on November 10, 2025, and immediately reported the case to Kala Police Station.

With police support, the victim was rescued and is currently in a safe home.

Advertisement

The Rivers State Police Command spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, noted that the Command has launched an investigation into the incident, and FIDA is committed to pursuing justice for Uchechi.

“We will follow this case to its logical conclusion and ensure that Miss Uchechi is reunited with her biological parents and that justice is served,” said Rachel Princewill, Publicity Secretary of FIDA Rivers State Branch.