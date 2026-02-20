Police Restrict Movement Ahead Of Ahoada East, Khana Bye-Elections

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Rivers State Police Command has announced a restriction of movement in Ahoada East and Khana Local Government Areas ahead of the bye-election for the State House of Assembly seats in the two constituencies.

The bye-election for Ahoada East and Khana State House of Assembly Constituencies is scheduled to hold on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

In a press release signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Grace Iringe-Koko, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, the Command stated that the restriction of movement will take effect from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. on the day of the election.

According to the statement, the measure is part of efforts to ensure a peaceful, free, fair, and credible electoral process.

The police disclosed that there will be a massive deployment of security personnel across the two local government areas to forestall any breakdown of law and order and to guarantee the protection of lives and property before, during, and after the exercise.

Security operatives are expected to be stationed at strategic locations, polling units, and major roads to prevent electoral violence, malpractice, and other criminal activities capable of disrupting the process.

Advertisement

The Command advised residents to strictly comply with the restriction order and avoid loitering or unnecessary gatherings around polling units. It also warned against carrying weapons or suspicious items, urging members of the public to report any suspicious movements or activities that could undermine the election.

Commissioner of Police, CP Olugbenga Adepoju, cautioned political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shun violence and adhere strictly to the provisions of the Electoral Act and other relevant laws guiding elections.

He warned that any individual or group found violating the restriction order or engaging in acts capable of disrupting public peace would be arrested and prosecuted.

The police boss further called on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against being used as instruments of political violence or disorder during the election.

Reaffirming its commitment to a safe and secure environment, the Command assured law-abiding residents that adequate security arrangements have been put in place to enable eligible voters exercise their civic rights without fear or intimidation.

Advertisement

Residents of Ahoada East and Khana are therefore urged to cooperate fully with security agencies to ensure a peaceful and successful bye-election in the affected constituencies.