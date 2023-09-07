Police Restructure Units, Appoints DIGs, ACPs To Head Dept, Formation

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has approved an upscaling of the Force Intelligence Bureau (FIB) to the Force Intelligence Department (FID) to consolidate and strengthen its intelligence capabilities for internal security.

Advertisement

To that effect, the Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Kayode Egbetokun approved the appointment of Deputy Inspector-General of Police, DIG Habu Sani as the new Head FID.

The police described Sani as a seasoned and highly experienced officer who graduated from Usman Danfodiyo University where he studied Geography. He was appointed as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1992.

The police said he attended various specialised and strategic courses, including Intermediate Command, Advance Criminal Intelligence Analyst, Advance Intelligence Processing, Technical Intelligence Management Methodology, and False Document and Border Police Technique Courses.

DIG Habu Sani served in various operational, investigative, and administrative capacities within the Nigeria Police Force, including ACP Criminal Intelligence and Investigation Department, Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Technical Intelligence Unit, and AIG in charge of the Force Intelligence Bureau.

He was the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Force Secretary until his recent promotion.

Advertisement

Similarly, the NPF approved the appointment of Assistant Commissioners of Police to head Zonal Intelligence Departments (ZIDs) and State Intelligence Departments (SIDs) nationwide.

The IGP emphasised that by entrusting ACPs with the responsibility of heading SIDs, his administration aims to infuse these units with leadership that possesses a blend of operational experience, strategic thinking, and a deep commitment to maintaining law and order.

“This step is expected to result in sharper intelligence operations, more effective crime prevention, and an overall elevation of our law enforcement standards.

“In the same vein, a delegation of scholars from the Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin comprising the founder, Dr. Abdulraheem Oladimeji, OFR, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Noah Yusuf, and other respected officials, paid a courtesy visit on the IGP at the Force Headquarters, Abuja recently.

“They expressed the intention to partner with the Nigeria Police College of Intelligence in Kwara State, which is a hub for training and research in intelligence-related disciplines.

Advertisement

“They also offered to provide special degree-awarding courses for participants of Senior Command Courses at the Police Staff College, Jos,” the police said.

The IGP, while directing the DIG in charge of Training and Development to interface with them towards developing a memorandum of understanding, expressed his determination for the college to immediately commence activities, with the goal of boosting the NPF’s intelligence capacity and nurturing a new generation of intelligence professionals.

The IGP reiterated that the police is poised to evolve in an ever-changing landscape, noting that upscaling the FID underscores the unwavering dedication of the NPF to excellence in policing and ensuring the safety and security of citizens