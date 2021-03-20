Police Retrieve Cash Meant For Purchase Of AK-47 Rifles From Zamfara Gunrunner

52 SHARES Share Tweet

A suspected Zamfara gunrunner, Ibrahim Adamu, has been arrested by operatives of the state’s police command.

The police said they had received an intelligence report that the suspect was in possession of over N1 million with which he planned to purchase AK-47 rifles.

Adamu, also known as Gado, was said to have concluded plans with another bandit, Tsoho Dandela, both from Kangon Marafa village of Bungudu Local Government Area (LGA), to purchase the arms.

They had planned to purchase the rifles from one Dogo, an alleged notorious bandit residing in a bush in Zurmi LGA, the Zamfar Police Commissioner, CP Abutu Yaro said in a statement on Saturday.

Yaro said, “Our operatives mounted a monitoring squad which led to the successful arrest of one of the suspects with the cash sum of one million, seventy thousand-naira (1,070,000) meat for the purchase of the arms.

“During interrogation, the suspect confessed to have collected the money from Tsoho Dandela and be taken to Dogo in Zurmi LGA,”

Abutu, however, said an investigation was underway to apprehend other suspects linked to the suspect.