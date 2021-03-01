Police Reveal What It Did To Officer Who Shot Dead Female Graduate 3Yrs Ago

The Nigeria Police Force, on Monday, disclosed the punishment it meted out to an officer who in 2018 shot one Anita to death.

Anita was said to have bled to death as a result of bullet wounds.

Her killer, one DSP Godwin, reportedly got dismissed from the force and was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

The revelation was made by police counsel, James Idachaba, before the Independent Investigative Panel on Human Rights Violation by the defunct SARS and other units of the police.

Idachaba’s appearance before the panel followed a petition written against the former police DSP by Senator Nnenadi Usman and the deceased’s mother, Mrs. Esther Akapson.

According to Mrs Akapson’s testimony, she was called by a good samaritan on the 13 of October 2018, and was informed that her daughter( a graduate of Kent University) was shot at close range by DSP Godwin around Katampe Extension.

Despite rushing her to a hospital in Gwarinpa, Anita later gave up the ghost.

On his part, the police DCP counsel, Idachaba, confirmed that the incident actually happened, but noted that the Force prosecuted the officer and that he was eventually jailed for 16 years.

He further said that the officer was also dismissed for operational misconduct.

But Mrs. Akapson, who couldn’t control her emotion, told the panel that she wanted N5 billion as compensation for her daughter’s murder.

In his verdict, the Chairman of the panel Justice Sulieman Galadima(Rest) , ordered the police to tender a letter of apology to the family.

The National Human Rights Commission also confirmed in a press release made available to our correspondent that Galadima directed that the police should “also pay a condolence visit by a police high powered delegation, while the panel considers and makes appropriate recommendations on compensation to the family.”

Subsequently, the matter was adjourned for “submission of report”.