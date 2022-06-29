Police Review Disciplinary Cases Of 130 Senior Officers

The Force Disciplinary Committee (FDC) is set to review disciplinary cases instituted against senior police officers of the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police and above.

The officers comprise two Commissioners of Police (CPs), three Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACP), 11 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs), 19 Superintendents of Police (SPs), 18 Deputy Superintendents of Police(DSPs), and 77 Assistant Superintendents of Police(ASPs).

The FDC made up of the seven Deputy Inspectors-General of Police as arbiters and the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Force Secretary as its secretary began its session on Tuesday and will hold till Friday, July 1.

They had convened at the Inspector-General of Police Conference Hall, Force Headquarters, Abuja, to review a total of 130 Senior Police Officers from all over the country with Pending Disciplinary Matters (PDM).

In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the police said, upon conclusion of proceedings and hearing of evidence, recommendations on each matter will be communicated to the Police Service Commission (PSC) for consideration.

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba assured that the Force is deliberately committed to cleaning up its house for a more professional and citizens-focused policing system.

Meanwhile, the Force is set to launch a digital solution to ensure standardization and upgrade of the Force identification system to be known as the e-Warrant Card.

The e-Warrant Card would provide seamless identification of officers all over the country as well as eliminate the possibility of criminal elements presenting fake identity cards at police stations.

The project which commenced with the approval of the IGP is being carried out by Police ICT experts attached to the Department of Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Upon its launch, the police said, it would engender a full digitalization of police identification nationwide and provide a valid basis for effecting arrests with warrants in line with extant laws, and many other benefits attached to the use of such e-warrant cards.