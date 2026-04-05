Police Rule Out Bomb Blast In Kaduna

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kaduna State Police Command on Sunday dismissed reports of a bomb explosion at Mando Motor Park, clarifying that the incident involved a minor gas explosion from a luxury bus.

The police said the explosion, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, was linked to a compressed natural gas-powered vehicle belonging to Silver Luxury Travel.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, the command said the incident happened at about 3:00 a.m. at the motor park.

According to the statement, a loud sound was reported at the park, prompting the immediate deployment of detectives to the scene.

“The Kaduna State Police Command wishes to set the record straight regarding reports of an alleged explosion in Kaduna by some media,” the statement read.

It added that preliminary investigations indicated that the incident was not caused by any explosive device.

Advertisement

“Preliminary findings revealed that the incident involved an LNG-propelled luxury bus belonging to Silver Luxury Travel, which exploded due to overfilling of its gas tank,” the police said.

The command noted that the affected vehicle had since been evacuated to a safe location to prevent further risk.

It also stated that the area had been secured, assuring residents and commuters of their safety.

“No casualties or loss of property were recorded, and normal activities have resumed in the area,” the statement added.

The statment quoted that Commissioner of Police in the state, Muhammad Rabiu, to have ordered a full investigation into the incident.

Advertisement

According to the police, the probe is aimed at ascertaining the exact circumstances surrounding the explosion and preventing a recurrence.

The command further disclosed that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Bomb Disposal Unit were also deployed to the scene as part of precautionary measures.

Residents had earlier expressed panic following the loud blast, with initial reports speculating about a possible bomb explosion.

However, the police reassured the public that there was no security threat linked to the incident.

The command urged members of the public and the media to verify information before dissemination, warning against the spread of unconfirmed reports.

“The Kaduna State Police Command urges members of the public to verify information before sharing, particularly on matters relating to security, as the spread of unverified reports can cause unnecessary panic,” the statement added.