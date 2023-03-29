Police Say Singer, Portable, May Face Prosecution For ‘Unruly’ Conduct

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to the conduct of Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable when operatives visited his Lagos ‘office’.

Advertisement

Police operatives on Tuesday stormed his ‘office’ based on a petition filed against him.

The singer went Live on Instagram to show the identities of the operatives whom he alleged invaded his place of business to arrest him without a permit.

He was seen querying the officers on their mission and subsequently hurling insults at them after they failed to give him convincing reasons for coming to his office.

The police while reacting to the development described the singer’s action as an “irrational behaviour” on officers executing legal duty.

The Police Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday said such an action is criminal and punishable by the law.

Advertisement

“The action of the singer in the video was unruly and conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and incitement of violence against the officers who were detailed to execute a warrant of arrest on him for series of allegations of criminal acts levelled against Mr Portable.

“The NPF will take all necessary steps to investigate his actions and ensure that he is prosecuted for any criminal activity he may have committed depending on the severity of the offence.

“The Police will not condone any unruly act, assault or attack on its officers who are on lawful duty. We need to respect our law enforcement agents who perpetually take the risk of maintaining law and order and fight crimes and criminality in our society,” Adejobi noted.