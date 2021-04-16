Police Search For Ekiti Monarch Abducted From Palace

34 SHARES Share Tweet

The police in Ekiti have said they have begun the search for the Obadu of Ilemeso, Oba David Oyewumi, who was abducted in his palace on Thursday night.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ekiti Command, Sunday Abutu, who described the abduction as unfortunate said the police were on the trail of the criminals and they would rescue the monarch soon.

The PPRO said, “Necessary steps are being taken to rescue the Kabiyesi and apprehend the culprits. We are on the trail of the abductors and we will rescue the Oba and arrest the criminals.”

He also solicited useful information from members of the public while assuring the people of the state of adequate security.

It was gathered that some gunmen had invaded the palace at Ilemeso Ekiti, in the Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, by scaling the fence.

The incident was said to have happened around 8:30pm and the hoodlums shot in the air to scare away those in the palace before whisking away Oba Oyewumi.

Sources said the hoodlums asked for the monarch specifically and they dragged him outside the palace on sighting him.

The criminals invaded the palace brandishing assorted lethal weapons and dared anybody to challenge them.