Police Search For Two Chinese Abducted At Osun Mining Site

Policen from the Osun State Police Command have launched a manhunt for the gunmen who abducted two Chinese nationals from a mining site in Okepa/Itikan village, in Ifewara area of the state.

The gunmen had on Monday invaded the mining site and opened fire on the two private security guards there before whisking away the two expatriates.

The incident was similar to an earlier one at another mining site in the state which happened in February.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun State, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident in a statement on Tuesday.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, had deployed his men on the trail of the hoodlums

The statement read in part, “On April 5, 2021, around 4pm, a gang of criminals attacked and abducted two Chinese nationals namely: Zhao Jian, 33, and Wen, 50, at Okepa/Itikan village, the gold mining site in Ifewara, Osun State.

“Two of the private guards were also shot at and have been taken to the general hospital for treatment.

“Sequel to this, the Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately drafted a strong combined reinforcement of police tactical units, JTF, and other security outfits, which have embarked on search-and-rescue operation for the two abducted Chinese persons and possible arrest of all the fleeing criminals.”

The CP also sought the collaboration of the residents in the area of credible and prompt information while assuring them of the determination of the police to make every part of the state safe.