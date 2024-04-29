Police Seize Cache Of Firearms, Arrest Gun Manufacturer In Niger State

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Niger State Police Command has apprehended two suspects for impersonation, theft, unlawful procession of firearms, arms dealing and recovery of arms in the state.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Waisiu Abiodun, Sabiu Hassan, aged 26, from the El-Waziri area of Bosso, and Ibrahim Ahore from Beji, Bosso Local Government Area of the state, have been taken into custody.

The suspects face charges related to impersonation, theft, unlawful possession of firearms, and arms dealing.

He said the events leading to the arrests unfolded when a complaint was lodged at the Bosso Division on March 28, 2024, by a victim.

The suspects, reportedly dressed in police and vigilante attire, attacked the victim while he was riding his Bajaj motorcycle in the Hayin-Gwari area on March 25, 2024.

The suspects, later identified as Hassan and Ahore, allegedly absconded with the motorcycle, valued at about N70,000.

According to him, “On March 28, 2024, at about 1600hrs, a direct complaint was received at Bosso Div from a victim in Hayin-Gwari area that two persons who were dressed in police and vigilante T-shirts intercepted him as a motorcyclist at Hayin-Gwari on March 25, 2024, at about 1930hrs on his Bajaj motorcycle with Reg. No. MNA 121 CV valued at about N70,000, without any justification.”

“The victim was instructed by the suspects to produce the particulars of the motorcycle, while he rushed home for the documents. On his return, he discovered that the two men had disappeared to an unknown location with his motorcycle.”

Subsequent investigations led law enforcement to Hassan’s residence, where the stolen motorcycle was recovered and a locally-made pistol was seized during the search.

Abiodun added that Hassan admitted to stealing the motorcycle to sell it, alongside his accomplice, Kabiru, who is still at large.

However, inquiries led authorities to Ahore, who confessed to manufacturing locally made firearms, one of which was sold to Hassan by his son, Abdullahi Ibrahim.

“During interrogation, Hassan Sabiu confessed that he stole the motorcycle, as he intentionally refused to take the motorcycle to the police division with the intent to dispose of it. He mentioned his accomplice as one Kabiru, a fellow vigilante member of Bosso presently at large.”

“Hassan led the police team to a local fabricator named; Ibrahim Ahore at Beji, who confessed that he had been a manufacturer of locally made guns and that his son Abdullahi Ibrahim sold the pistol to Sabiu,” he further revealed.

Also, a cache of illegal firearms was seized during the operation, including two locally-made double-barrel guns, one double-barrel dane gun, six single-barrel dane guns, and two iron rods used in the production of firearms.

Abiodun noted that Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects, Kabiru and Abdullahi, while Hassan and Ahore have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) in Minna. Both suspects have been charged and are awaiting legal proceedings in court.

The Niger State Police Command reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of citizens and urges the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the authorities promptly.