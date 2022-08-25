Police Service Union To Begin Strike Over Recruitment Suspension

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Commission Union has threatened to embark on an indefinite strike following the alleged connivance of its authorities with the Police Force to halt its responsibility to recruit new officers.

The Chairman of the Joint Union Congress of the Police Service Commission Chapter, Adoyi Adoyi disclosed this on Thursday noting that the strike will commence on August 29.

The development is against the backdrop of the disagreement between the PSC and the Police Force over whose constitutional responsibility it is to conduct the recruitment of new officers into the force.

Adoyi said, “We’re embarking on an indefinite strike from Monday, August 29, to show how discontent with the way the chairman of the commission is running the PSC, and the flagrant disregard for the constitution, the court of law, and the PSC by the IGO, Usman Baba.

“The duties of the PSC are spelt out in the constitution, but the IGP has disregarded all of that, and has taken over the duties of the commission. He appoints and promotes at will as opposed to what is stated in the constitution.

“According to the constitution, the appointment, promotion, and recruitment of police officers and constables are the prerogative of the PSC, not the IGP.”

The PSC and the Nigeria Police have been at loggerhead since 2020 over police recruitment for police constables.

While the latter has dislodged the former from independently conducting the recruitment exercise, the former had insisted that recruitment was its constitutional right.

The PSC on Tuesday backed town on the 2022 Police recruitment exercise after the police publicly disapproved of the recruitment exercise published by the commission.