Police Set Up Vehicle Registry To Curb Theft, Aid Tracking

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerians have been enjoined to register their vehicles on the newly established Central Motor Registry (CMR) platform, to aid the fight against car theft across the country.

Advertisement

The development was contained in a statement signed by the Police Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi on Wednesday.

The platform, according to the statement, is in line with the Inspector General of Police’s quest to ensure a digital environment for policing the country.

The police said the platform will ease the complaints of stolen vehicles while serving as a reliable data point for their recovery.

The CMR will also ensure proactive measures in crime prevention, investigation, and prosecution.

The police noted that Nigerians whose vehicles were stolen and are yet to be recovered as far back as January 2018 can also register the details of the vehicle on the platform.

“The platform will also process motor vehicle information to support police operations and efforts toward enhancing national security,” the statement said.

Advertisement

The CMR which was completed and commissioned will have two Command Centres: The Force Headquarters, Abuja and Lagos and across other states.

In Abuja, the CMR will be domiciled at the Department of Information and Communication Technology.

The statement also revealed that the first batch of 200 e-Enforcement Operational Patrol Vehicles with automatic number plate recognition on each vehicle, will be attached to these units across the country.

“The Inspector-General of Police has therefore admonished Nigerians and other residents in the country to take advantage of the platform at https://reportcmr.npf.gov.ng to upload their vehicle information on the website with effect from today 7th December 2022, as a security step for preventing it from being stolen and re-registered,” the statement read.

The issue of car theft across the country, especially in the capital city has been described as alarming.

Daily, residents report stolen vehicles despite applying the necessary security measures.

The police in their usual advisory has asked that Nigerians utilise tracker systems to help operatives recover their vehicles in cases where it has been stolen.

Other advisories include avoiding leaving valuable assets in the car but in the trunk, and ensuring that all car locks are confirmed before leaving.