Police Share Safety Tips Amid Rising Insecurity

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

In light of rising security across Nigeria, the Delta State Police Command has provided essential safety guidelines to aid citizens in safeguarding themselves.

In an official statement posted on their X account, the command emphasised the critical need for precautionary measures.

Advertisement

The comprehensive safety tips encompasses various aspects of daily life, urging Nigerians to exercise vigilance and prudence in their routines.

Some of the tips are:

Schedule meetings between 8 am and 2 pm. Don’t leave too early and don’t be caught in the late hours. Remove titles from your phone contacts. Eg: Hon, Alhaji, Chief, Inspector and military ranks in general. While driving, focus on the road and ensure that every 5-7 minutes, there is traffic on the returning lane. Try not to exceed 100km per hour so you can make your judgments timely. It will also help you look out for traps and appreciate the terrain. If you can, please don’t use tinted sheets on your car. It passes a message to bandits and criminals that you are a VIP. Make sure you always have a spare tyre, plug and fuel pump in your car. Don’t ignore this. Even if you are not the one driving, put your phone away and keep your eyes on the road. Moving in a convoy has proven not to always intimidate criminal elements. Choose your driving companions wisely. If you must stop to buy food articles or ease yourself, it is advisable to take that break at a major town. Villages harbour criminal informants. Fill up your tank well before you hit the road and top up only in major towns. Approach checkpoints with caution; they could be traps. Most security outfits only patrol in vehicles on major highways. These are safety tips. They will help tremendously, but cannot guarantee total protection from these elements.

The Delta State Police Command stressed that while these guidelines significantly enhance safety awareness, they do not offer complete immunity from criminal elements.

Advertisement

The command however stated that the intent is to empower citizens with proactive measures to mitigate risks in an increasingly insecure environment.