Police Smash Human Trafficking Syndicate In Nasarawa, Rescue 39 Foreigners

Nasarawa State Police Command has rescued 39 Malian nationals who were trafficked into Nigeria under the guise of securing employment opportunities in France.

The command uncovered the trafficking operation after acting on intelligence that foreign nationals, who communicated only in French and Arabic, had been sighted around Orange Market in Mararaba, Karu Local Government Area.

Commissioner of Police, CP Shettima Jauro, said the information prompted detectives to monitor the area for several days for unusual activity discreetly. Their surveillance linked the movement of the foreigners to a bungalow within the market vicinity.

Jauro explained that investigators later identified Abdullahi Berter, a Malian citizen living in Nigeria, as the individual who allegedly lured the victims with promises of employment abroad.

He said, “The suspect illegally transported them from Mali to Orange Market, Mararaba, where they were held captive in a bungalow and instructed to invite more persons into Nigeria for an undisclosed operation.”

The commissioner said operatives stormed the location and rescued all 39 victims—32 males and seven females, mostly Malian nationals, except one person from the Ivory Coast.

Jauro confirmed that the principal suspect fled before officers arrived, noting that, “The prime suspect is currently at large, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend him and any other members of the trafficking syndicate connected to this crime.”

He added that the victims would be transferred to the Nigeria Immigration Service on December 1 for further investigation and processing in line with statutory procedures.

In a different operation, the command arrested Abubakar Adamu, a suspected kidnap kingpin, at Kertyo Village in Obi Local Government Area. Officers reportedly tracked the suspect following intelligence that someone involved in kidnapping activities possessed an assault rifle.

During the arrest, police recovered an AK-47 rifle, two magazines and 11 rounds of live 7.62 x 39mm ammunition.

Jauro said, “On 24/11/2025 at about 0800hrs, credible intelligence was received indicating that a suspect, believed to be involved in kidnapping activities, owned a firearm.”

He added that the suspect later took detectives to his Ruga settlement in Adudu, where the items were found during a search. Jauro said, “The suspect is currently undergoing investigation and will be charged in court upon the conclusion of investigations.”

The police command restated its commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

Jauro said, “This rescue operation reflects our unwavering resolve to protect the vulnerable and to pursue traffickers relentlessly.

“The Command will continue to put criminals on the run and dismantle trafficking and criminal networks.

“The state is not a haven for human trafficking, and justice will find you wherever you hide.”