Police, Soldiers Tried To Arrest Sunday Igboho On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway–Fani-Kayode

Security agents including soldiers on Friday attempted to arrest Yoruba activist, Mr Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Our correspondent gathered that the operation was unsuccessful as Igboho and his aides dared the security agents to arrest him.

Igboho is seen wearing a pair of trousers but with no shirt while a patrol van of Operations Burst is seen at the backgroubd in a photograph

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, said in a statement

that Igboho was going to visit Pa Ayo Adebanjo when the security men waylaid him and attempted to take him away.

The statement read in part, “I just spoke to my brother Sunday Igboho. He told me there was a violent attempt to arrest him this afternoon by a joint team of soldiers, DSS operatives and policemen numbering about 40 on the Ibadan/Lagos Expressway whilst he was on his way to see Baba Ayo Adebanjo in Lagos.

“I condemn this attempt to ambush and abduct him. It is not only reckless but also very dangerous. If the security agencies want to see him all they need to do is to invite him to their office. I am not aware of any crime that he has committed and I urge restraint on all sides.

“Let me also send a warning to the Federal Government that Sunday Igboho is a hero to millions of Yoruba and either killing him or detaining him unlawfully would be the biggest mistake they could make. Building bridges, dialogue and the pursuit of peace is better than intimidation, threats, violence and war. A word is enough for the wise.”