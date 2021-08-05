Police Spokesperson Slumps, Dies In Rivers State

The Rivers State Police Command has announced the sudden death of its deputy spokesman, Christian Udogu.

Udogu, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, slumped and died at his residence on Wednesday evening.

THE WHISTLER gathered the deceased was watching a television programme with his family when he started complaining of chest pain.

Soon after he started complaining, he slumped and died.

The late officer was a sports personality who played volleyball for many years and had represented Rivers State in national and international competitions.

Udogu’s death was confirmed in a statement on Thursday by the spokesman of the Rivers Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni.

The statement titled, “Death while service,” reads, “The Rivers State Police Command regrets to announce the untimely death of DSP Christian Udogu, who slumped and died last night 4/8/2021 at about 1130 pm, before he could get medical attention.

“Late Christian Udogu, until his death, was the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Command.

“His remains have been deposited in the mortuary. Further development will be communicated accordingly. May God grant his soul eternal rest.”