Police Summon Officers For Alleged Extortion Of N300,000 From Lagos Resident

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested a team of officers attached to the Lagos State Command for the forceful extortion of N300, 000 from a resident.

The officers attached to the Ikeja Area F of the command allegedly took their victim to the bank and collected the sum of N280,000, and later, collected N20,000.

A tweet by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi revealed that the individual had reported the case which led to their arrest.

“We have summoned them with their team leader to Abuja for proper investigation and possible sanction. After our investigation and findings, we will make it known to Nigerians. We mean business in sanitising the police and this will be sustained,” the tweet read.

Reacting to the summon by the Force, the Lagos Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin said, “I can feel the sledge hammer hovering. Truly, we need to restore sanity”.

Adejobi had earlier in the week, condemned the unlawful extortion of funds by officers via his Twitter handle. He noted, “Forceful extortion by Armed Policemen is tantamount to Armed Robbery”.

He said, “we may treat some of our recalcitrant policemen who are fond of taking innocent Nigerians to ATM, Banks or hidden arenas to forcefully extort them, with arms, as armed robbers.

“By simple definition and interpretation of the law, anyone who possesses firearms or offensive weapons and takes one’s property with element of force or violence is simply armed robbery, nothing more.”

Adejobi condemned the action, saying it is in total contravention of the police’s rules and regulations.

“We will not treat such cases with kid gloves anymore,” he added.

He further urged Nigerians to report any case of such a nature to police stations nearby, for necessary action.