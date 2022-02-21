Police Suspect Generator Fumes Killed Two Students Of Unizik

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng, Monday, confirmed the death of two suspected students of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the deceased, a male and a female, were Sunday evening found dead at the William’s Lodge, a private hostel in the institution. A source, on condition of anonymity, said the room where they died were forced open following the odour oozing out of it.

There were two versions of the cause of the death. Some claim the duo died after a brawl, while other sources suspect that they might have died as a result of carbon monoxide from generators.

The female victim was identified as Adaeze. Her parents were said to have trailed her to her hostel when they lost contacts with her for couple of days.

A fellow student said, “Her parents had been calling her phone for days without any response. They came in company of security operatives to her lodge. The door was forced open, and they found her and a male student dead.”

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, PPRO, Anambra State Police Command, told our correspondent in Awka that, “CP Echeng wishes to enlighten the general public on the dangers of carbon monoxide. This substance, when inhaled, can cause serious damage to the body and can lead to death. The substances mostly emanate from generators, water heaters, coal burning appliances or any gasoline powered engines.

“The CP ordered a comprehensive investigation into the discovery of two lifeless bodies (male and female) on 20/2/2022 at about 5:15pm in a room at a students’ lodge in Awka.

“Preliminary investigations reveal fumes from the generator were strongly perceived from the room when the door was forcefully opened by police officers that responded to the distress call.

“The recovered bodies were deposited at the morgue and no mark of violence was found on the bodies. The general public, especially generator users, should keep generators at safe distances to avoid such poisonous fumes like carbon monoxide affecting the ventilation of the house.”