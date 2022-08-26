Police Suspend Two Female Officers, Warn Against Misuse Of Uniforms

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Two female Police Supernumerary Officers (SPY) have been suspended over discreditable conduct and violation of Social Media Policy.

The Police noted that the officers: Obaze Blessing with SPY number 5709, and Obaze Emmanuella Uju with SPY number 5708 were found violating the law in a viral video on August 3.

The Force disclosed that the officers were adorned in conventional police officers’ uniforms contrary to the code regulating the SPY service.

A statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi further noted that one of them similarly adorned the rank of Superintendent of Police, contrary to the extant laws.

“Above all, they portrayed themselves in the viral video and other videos as undisciplined and unprofessional, in contravention of the Police Social Media Policy, with acts glorifying ill-gotten wealth and ill-morals, which has received wide condemnation from members of the public,” the police said.

Adejobi noted that such an act was a breach of the provisions of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY) 2013.

The police said the extant laws state that they must be on their approved uniform, ash coloured shirt with “SPY” inscriptions all over, over black with shoulder badge carrying the word “SUPERNUMERARY”.

“Supernumerary Officers adorning police black, neon blue or camouflage uniforms run afoul of the law and would be adequately sanctioned,” the statement said.

It read partly: “The Supernumerary Police, by the combined effects of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY), 2013 was established solely to complement the services of regular Police Officers when needed by Ministries, Departments and Agencies/Multi-National Companies, and Banks who make requests and upon approval pay for their training and cover their emoluments for the period of their engagement. (Sections 21-24 of the Police Act, 2020).

“It is equally important to mention that in line with Section 25 (2) (3) of the Police Act, 2020 and the Nigeria Police Guidelines for Recruitment/Promotion/Discipline of Supernumerary Police (SPY), 2013issued by the Inspector-General of Police (Guidelines for SPYs), the mode of dressing of SPY police mandates its SPY officers above the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police not to wear uniforms.

“The Police hereby calls on all supernumerary officers to adhere strictly with extant laws as strict sanctions would apply to erring officers. The Force is similarly revisiting other matters of infractions against members of the Supernumerary Police with a view to handing out necessary sanctions to other defaulters”.

The Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba while berating the situation warned against the misuse of police uniforms as it was restricted to serving officers of the Force.