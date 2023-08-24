Police Take Control Of APC Secretariat In Abuja As Protest Greets Fresh NWC Appointments

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

A group of anti-riot police officers on Thursday took control of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) national secretariat located on Blantyre Street in Wuse 2 District, Abuja.

Advertisement

This came after some youths and women from Kogi and Cross River states took to the secretariat to protest against recent appointments to the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC.

Some protested against the selection of Mary Alile Idele from Edo State as the National Woman Leader of the party.

Alile was said to be the candidate supported by Senator Adams Oshiomhole. She was chosen ahead of Stella Odey-Ekpo from Cross River State, who was supported by the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Beta Edu, and Cross River State Governor, Bassey Otu.

Furthermore, the APC had chosen Duro Meseko from Kogi State as the new Deputy National Publicity Secretary, replacing Yakubu Ajaka.

Meseko’s nomination, reportedly backed by James Faleke, a federal lawmaker and ally of President Bola Tinubu, conflicted with the choice of Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State who supported Yahaya Ismail.

Advertisement

Governor Bello had expressed dissatisfaction over the replacement of his nominee, leading him to visit the party secretariat on Thursday.

Prior to this, he had met with APC’s National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Wednesday night to voice his gripe with the NWC.

As of the time of this report, the secretariat remained tense with security personnel preventing some individuals from entering the premises.