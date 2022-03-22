Police Take Over Cross River State House Of Assembly Complex

Nigeria
By Isuma Mark

Following the ruling by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja sacking two federal lawmakers and 18 state house of assembly members in Cross River State, heavily armed detachment of the Nigeria Police Force have taken over all routes leading to the premises of the assembly.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the police as early as 6am took strategic positions following news that the court had ordered the People’s Democratic Party, the plaintiff in the case to replace the house members immediately.

The 20 lawmakers are of the All Progressives Congress. They decamped alongside governor Ben Ayade of the state.

The police unit deployed include the Anti-Kidnapping, Cultism Squad and regular policemen – all armed.

They also took over the premises of the Assembly while some took over the governor’s office, which is few meters away.

