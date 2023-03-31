Police To Arraign Portable For Assault On Officers, Other Offences

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola known as Portable, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command following the expiration of an ultimatum to make himself available for questioning.

Advertisement

The ‘Zazu Zeh’ crooner had been accused of assaulting officers of the police force.

Confirming Portable’s arrest to THE WHISTLER, the police spokesperson in Ogun, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the singer assaulted some police officers on Wednesday when they went to arrest him in his house after allegedly destroying a studio belonging to an undisclosed woman.

Oyeyemi said Portable is currently being held at the state headquarters of the police in Eleweran.

The police condemned the singer’s actions and vowed to charge him to court after their investigation.

“We sent him invitations about four times and through his father too but he refused to honour them.

Advertisement

“So, they (policemen) went to arrest him in his house and he assaulted the policemen. He is in our custody now and we are investigating him and he will be arraigned in court any moment from now.”

Oyeyemi added that the singer displayed irrational behavior and hurled insults at officers carrying out their legal duty, an action he said is punishable by law.

Videos had earlier surfaced online showing when the singer insulted and assaulted some men of the officers.

Portable claimed that an internet fraudster had brought the police to his bar to arrest staff members “for no reason.”