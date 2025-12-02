Police To Arrest Officers Escorting VIPs, Says Hundeyin

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The police have warned that any police officer found providing escort or protection for Very Important Persons (VIPs) will be arrested.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Tuesday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, described such assignments as “illegal duty” under the current directive of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun.

Hundeyin stressed that the enforcement operation is fully ongoing, emphasising that all officers attached to VIP protection duties have been withdrawn.

“The enforcement is on. The IGP gave the directive that any police officer found escorting VIPs be arrested because, definitely, he is on illegal duty. Every one of them has been recalled,” said Hundeyin.

Recall that on 24th November, President Bola Tinubu ordered the withdrawal of police personnel from VIP security duties.

He gave the order during a security meeting with service chiefs, including the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu; the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Aneke; the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun; and the Director-General of the Department of State Services, Tosin Ajayi.

His Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced it in a statement by saying the directive emphasises refocusing police manpower on essential law enforcement responsibilities.

Speaking, Hundeyin said Tinubu’s order is absolute and not based on “the highest bidder”.

He stated that the IGP had also issued strict orders to senior police commanders to withdraw all officers previously assigned to VIPs.

“The IGP ordered the AIG SPU [Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Special Protection Unit] to go to the Abuja airport and station his men there and arrest any police officer found escorting VIPs.

“He gave the same order to the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State to go to the Lagos airport and arrest any police officer escorting VIPs. That’s how seriously we take this,” he said.