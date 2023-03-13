Police To Arrest Publisher For Reporting That Enugu CP ‘Banged Calls’ On Gov Ugwuanyi

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The commissioner of police, Enugu State Command, CP Ahmed Ammani, has ordered the arrest and prosecution of one Dave Okanya for allegedly publishing that the CP ‘banged phone calls’ on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

This followed a report that some armed thugs were arrested at the chairman’s lodge of Isi-Uzo LGA of the state where they were said to be camped to disrupt the forthcoming gubernatorial and state Assembly elections in the state.

The reporter claimed that ‘Governor Ugwuanyi has been mounting pressure on the police authorities to release the culprits as a way to cover the crime and also to ensure that the others that have also been hired for operations in all the 17 LGAs in the state are not frightened into abandoning the planned election steal.”

He added that, “It was reported that the Enugu State commissioner of police has refused to pick several calls initiated by Governor Ugwuanyi.”

The CP called on the public to ‘disregard the fictitious claim, as there is no iota of truth in it’, according to a statement by the command’s public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday.

According to the statement, CP Ammani ‘has ordered the State CID to immediately commence discreet investigation that will lead to the arrest and prosecution of the publisher’, adding that ‘the content and context of the publication, in this critical moment of the general elections, is one joke taken too far’.

Ndukwe added that, “The CP cautions political actors and their supporters to maintain peace and desist from making provocative utterances that are capable of heating up the polity and truncating the quest of the police to achieve peaceful and credible elections in the state on 18th March, 2023.”

Our correspodent reports that there are reports that the Nigerian Army in the early hours of Sunday, March 12, 2023 arrested 10 armed thugs at the chairman’s lodge allegedly hired to militarise the March 18 2023 elections in Enugu State.

Sources said they were found in possession of various weapons, including some AK47 rifles, pump action rifles and various charms. They were said to have been handed over to the Nigeria Police, Ikem, pending the completion of police investigations.

Meanwhile, the state police command is yet to make a categorical statement on the matter. Mr Obiora Obeagu, the chairman of the council, did not respond to calls by our correspodent.