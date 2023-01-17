Police To Create More Security Outposts To Tackle Crime In Abuja Communities

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

More police outposts will be created around the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to augment intelligence gathering and improved visibility policing for its residents.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Sadiq Abubakar disclosed the information on Tuesday during his visit to Gomba village and other communities in the council area on assessment patrol

The Commissioner, accompanied by a team comprising of the Police, DSS and vigilantes, said the patrol was targeted at warding off criminal elements, confidence building, and improving the synergy between the Police, sister Security agencies, and the Community for an onward fight against violent crimes.

A statement by the command revealed that the CP while at the palace of the Traditional Rulers “promised the creation of more outposts and the absorption of interested youths into the Community Policing programs in the Area”.

Abubakar noted that the creation will maximize other benefits of Community policing and establish a generally improved visibility policing especially aimed at ensuring farming activities are safer.

“The CP wishes to assure residents of the Territory as a whole of an improved security architecture, tailored fit to the various topographical and social mapping of the Territory.

“Consequently, members of the public are enjoined to go about their lawful duties without fear or molestation from any quarters, while vigilance is maintained and suspicious activities are reported to the police through the following emergency lines: follows; 0803 2003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. the Public Complaint Bureau line; a feedback medium for reporting or commending Police activities remains; 09022222532,” the statement said.