Police To Discipline Inspector Caught Slapping Passenger, Locked Up In Force HQ

An inspector of Police captured on video camera slapping a commuter repeatedly in Imo State is now cooling off at the Provost Marshal’s office at the Police headquarters, in Abuja.

The officer was captured by another commuter on a shuttle, first, manhandling the victim who appeared not to be intimidated by the officer.

The incident captured by another commuter in a 41-minute viral video showed the victim wearing a face cap and a white T-shirt.

The victim could be heard saying, “I did not do anything”, when the officer, clearly infuriated, removed the victim’s cap and used it to hit his face.

When the rest of the commuters pleaded with him to stop hitting the young man, he warned them and asked that they stay away from the matter.

The officer again threatened to slap another commuter standing beside the victim who was pleading.

The officer was further captured saying to the victim, “Are you the only person? If you say rubbish, I will beat you. I will tell my boys to lock you in the booth.

“Do you know who I am? How many of your family are police inspectors? I am asking you”, he yelled at the victim who was trying to make a comment while also hitting him.

The victim then calmly responded saying, “This thing you are doing here, if I make a call you will be in trouble”.

Enraged by his statement, the officer hit him further, attempting to use a stick he was holding on the victim.

Updating Nigerians on Saturday evening, the spokesperson of the police said the inspector was “brought to the FHQ, Abuja, and he has been handed over to the Provost Marshal for necessary disciplinary action”’

He added, “We will not condone any act of unprofessionalism”.

Muyiwa also posted an image of the Inspector in his office in Abuja, where he was made to watch himself in the viral video.

The Inspector of Police attached to the Imo State Police Command caught in this video assaulting a civilian was brought to the FHQ, Abuja, and he has been handed over to the Provost Marshall for necessary disciplinary action. pic.twitter.com/HH4C6cY0zJ — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) September 2, 2023