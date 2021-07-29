Police To Investigate Abba Kyari

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali-Baba has ordered the review of the indictment against Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police.

The IGP disclosed this in a statement signed by the Force’s Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba on Thursday.

The development followed the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) indictment of Kyari as an accomplice in the web of internet fraud perpetrated by popular socialite, Huspuppi and four other suspects.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners,” the statement read.