Police To Investigate Cadet Who Allegedly Died Of Starvation

The Nigeria Police Force on Tuesday, set up a seven-man panel of inquiry to investigate the death of a cadet, Suleiman Jika, who allegedly died of starvation.

Jika, who was buried on Saturday in Abuja according to a family member who spoke to THE WHISTLER was reported dead after suffering from acute starvation.

The police however disclosed that he died of sudden illness following reports that he died of starvation.

Following the controversy, the police said it would unravel the circumstances that led to his death.

A statement signed by its spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi on Tuesday said the panel has a four-day deadline to “furnish a comprehensive report detailing its findings and recommendations.”

The panel, according to the police, is to “conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the cadet’s death”.

The inquiry is being led by the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Abuja, DIG Abiodun Alabi.

“Other members of the panel include the AIG Training and Development, AIG Oyeyemi Oyediran; Force Medical Officer, CP Garba Emmanuel Nzukwen; CP Homicide FCID, CP Fom Pam Joseph, psc(+); CP Training POLAC, CP Patrick Edung; representative of the CP Legal as the secretary, and the Principal Staff Officer II to the IGP, ACP Idris Abubakar.

“Furthermore, the IGP extends his heartfelt condolences and commiserations to the family and relations of Sulaiman Jika and the academy community, during this trying time, assuring that he is deeply empathetic to their pains and loss; and that the Force would do the needful to ensure justice is done in the case,” the statement said.