Police To Prosecute Late Osinachi’s Husband, Says IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali-Baba on Wednesday said Peter Nwachukwu, husband to the late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, will be charged to court should he be found culpable of the allegations levelled against him.

The IGP disclosed this when he received the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen alongside family members of the late singer in his office.

The minister’s visit was aimed at identifying the progress of the investigation being carried out by the Federal Capital Territory Police Command since the arrest of the prime suspect on April 10.

Recall that late Osinachi died on April 8 after an illness in an Abuja hospital, but some individuals familiar with the family’s living situation had accused the husband of being responsible for her death.

Nwachukwu was accused of domestic violence, and it was on this premise that IGP Baba made his latest assertion as contained in a statement signed by the Force Spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

The statement read partly: “The Minister who was accompanied by some members of the late singer’s family, was equally interested to know what efforts the police have put in place to ensure swift justice is dispensed.

“The Inspector-General of Police, while reacting, noted that the untimely death is heart-breaking particularly as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses fingered her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as being responsible for her death.

“He stated that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5 pm on Sunday 10th April 2022 at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja. The suspect is currently in detention at the FCT Police Command even as investigations are still ongoing.

“The IGP further emphasized that considering the sensitive nature of the case, and the need to get justice, and swiftly, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on the deceased,

“To ascertain the cause of death and her husband will be charged to court as soon as it is established that he was responsible for her death.

“The Inspector-General of Police stressed that the alleged act is condemnable in all ramifications as it is both illegal and immoral for one human to take the life of another in any manner contrary to the provisions of the law”.

The IGP was, however, silent on the autopsy report, learnt by this website to have been carried out on Thursday, six days ago.

The FCT Police command had earlier said a bulk of the investigation of Osinachi’s case greatly relies on the outcome of the autopsy. The brother of the deceased had told this website all burial arrangements will kick off after police investigation.

The IGP, however, “reiterated the commitment of the Force under his leadership to ensuring that cases of this nature including domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape, and other social vices are accorded utmost attention with a view to bringing their perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant laws”.