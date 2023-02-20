Police Withdraw Naja’atu Mohammed As Norh-West Election Coordinator Over Atiku Link

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has been forced to withdraw the appointment of Naja’atu Mohammed, said to be a strong campaigner of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as the coordinator of the police in the North-West for the 2023 presidential election.

The Commission had appointed Mohammed on Sunday to supervise and coordinate its personnel who have been sent to provide protection during the election in the North-West geopolitical zone of the country.

Mohammed was appointed the coordinator of the Civil Society Organisations for the Tinubu/Shettima presidential campaign but turned it down with the excuse that “Tinubu has nothing to offer the North.”

In a later exclusive interview with THE WHISTLER, she made far reaching claims, stating that Tinubu lacked the physical and mental capacity to lead.

The interview revaberated and unsettled the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council.

The council responded by accusing Mohammed of leaving the campaign because she “failed to extort money from Tinubu.”

On Monday, the APCPCC rejected her appointment saying it was done in bad faith and confrontational, a statement issued by its Chief Spokesman, Festus Keyamo, said.

But in a quick response, the PSC said it is sensitive to the yearning and sensitivity of the public which is why she has been immediately replaced.

A statement issued by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations acknowledged the concerns of the APC stating that, “It wishes to state with all sense of responsibility that its Commissioners representing different geopolitical zones have always supervised assignments of the Commission in the geopolitical zones they represent. It was the same with the present national assignment.

“The Commission has however decided to mandate Assistant Inspector General of Police Bawa Lawal rtd who is from the same geopolitical Zone with Commissioner Naja’atu to take over the coordination of the monitoring of Police Conduct in the zone.

“The Commission will always be sensitive to the wishes of Nigerians and will continue to contribute its quota to the sustenance of the nation’s democracy.

“It wishes to restate its commitment to a free and fair 2023 elections where the Police as the lead Agency in internal security which includes election policing will discharge its duties according to the dictates of the law,” the PSC said.