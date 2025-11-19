Police Yet To Confirm Kwara Church Attack

311 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Kwara State Police Command is unaware of an alleged church attack, abduction, and killings of worshippers in Eruku, a boundary town in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

A video circulating on social media showed an unidentified man describing an attack he claimed occurred while he and other passengers were traveling from Niger State to Kwara. Eruku, located next to Egbe in Kogi State, reportedly came under heavy gunfire during the incident.

In the video, the man narrated the events, saying, “Jesus Christ, this is 18th November, 2025, on my way coming back from Federal Polytechnic Bida, Niger State, approaching Ilorin, we were attacked.

“They are shooting currently and everyone has to vacate the town, and we (passengers) hid in the bush.”

Appealing for help, he added, “Police, Vigilante we are in trouble, please come to our rescue. Everyone is running helter-skelter, they (armed men) are in the town. Our location is in Kogi State currently, please come to our rescue.”

A report by Sahara Reporters said the gunmen killed three members of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) during the incident and abducted several others, including the pastor.

The report said the attackers stormed the church during a meeting and opened fire, forcing worshippers to flee.

When contacted, the Kwara State Police Command spokesperson, SP Ejiri Adetoun, told THE WHISTLER that they had no information on the alleged incident.

Speaking to our correspondent, Adetoun said she had not received any briefing on the matter.

“Let me find out about this one that happened, you said Eruku, let me call the DPO. I’ll get back to you,” she stated.

As of the time this report was filed, the command had not provided any updates on the alleged attack. .