Policeman Killed In Battle With Anambra Gunmen

A yet-to-be-identified policeman was Sunday afternoon killed by unknown gunmen in Anambra State, THE WHISTLER gathered on Monday.

The incident occurred at Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State, it was learnt.

An eye witness said the deceased cop was killed after he was dispossessed of his rifle by the invaders.

The gunmen stationed themselves close to Ogidi Town Hall, where some policemen use as a makeshift checkpoint, the source added.

Another eye witness was quoted to have said, “They stayed there for a long time, waiting, until they sighted one of the policemen, who they shot dead, and dispossessed him of his AK-47 rifle, before they fled.”

The spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the killing.

He said, “Information before me states that on 29/05/2022, at about 12:50 pm, police operatives on observation patrol along Abatete expressway, Ogidi, engaged some armed hoodlums.

“Unfortunately, during the gun duel, one of the police operatives was fatally wounded and due to the superior fire of the police, the gunmen were made to flee the scene.”