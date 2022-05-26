Policeman Launches ‘Vicious Attack’ On Journalist Covering Oyo PDP Governorship Primary

A policeman with name tag I.O Niyi on Wednesday assaulted one of the correspondents of THE NATION newspapers, Yinka Adeniran, covering the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship primary election in Oyo State.

It was gathered that the policeman who was manning one of the entrances to the main tennis court where the exercise took place stopped Adeniran and his colleague but both of them showed him their identity cards.

The reporters were asked to wait outside as the policeman claimed many journalists were already inside covering the event.

After staying aside, the security men at the gate were said to have been overpowered by many of the delegates at the entrance due to their delay and they rushed inside.

Noticing that The Nation reporter had also gone inside, the visibly enraged cop reportedly pounced on Adeniran, ordering his colleagues to throw him out of the stadium.

Five armed policemen were said to have swooped on the reporter and bundled him out.

Not done, the cop, eyewitnesses said, went back to pick a tear gas canister from one of his colleagues and sprayed it directly into the eyes, nostril and mouth of the journalist already thrown out of the venue. The attack left Adeniran with a blood stained eye.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Union of Journalists Oyo State Council has demanded that the incident be investigated and justice be done in the case.

The NUJ in a statement signed by its Chairman, Ademola Babalola regretted that the policeman who attacked the harmless reporter did not show any remorse when the NUJ leadership demanded why the reporter was assaulted.

Babalola said, “Such uncivilised and vicious attack on the journalist was condemnable. Therefore we demand that justice be done, because the image of the said cop had trended on social media platforms and the police should therefore ensure the officer is brought to book.”

In the same vein, the cameraman of the Independent African Television (IATV), Wale Fatumbi was also harrassed by some hoodlums.

He was accused of recording Hazeem Gbolarumi while he was speaking.

Some delegates loyal to Gbolarumi, who contested against Governor Seyi Makinde, were also violently chased out of the venue before voting started.

Two policemen, who recorded the harassment of Gbolarumi’s delegates were also reportedly beaten silly by the hoodmuns.

With the development, the journalists at the event threatened a boycott but were impressed upon by some government functionaries.

While many delegates and observers had a hectic day passing through the security gates, suspected political thugs had a field day going in and out of venue undisturbed.

However, calm was restored after the intervention of some senior police officers and the Executive Assistance to Governor Makinde on Security, Sunday Odukoya (retd.)