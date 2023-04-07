Policemen Have No Business With Land Matters, Debt Collection – Solomon Arase

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Chairperson of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, has said it is irrational for police officers to engage in issues surrounding land matters and debt collection.

Advertisement

Arase made the statement on Thursday, according to a press statement signed by Ani Ikechukwu, the commission’s spokesperson.

The Chairperson had received a delegation from Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) at his office where he noted his worries over the increasing cases of human rights abuses by the Police.

“The PSC Chairman said the Police has no reason to go into land matters or debt collection, issues that should be handled through alternative dispute resolution,” the statement read.

The retired Inspector-General of Police (IGP) while addressing the leadership of the PCRC noted that for the Police to excel in its day-to-day operations, there must be consequences for misconduct and benefits for exemplary behaviour.

According to him, benefits and burdens should work simultaneously, and the commission will “strive to complement what the Police is currently doing to ensure that the operations of the Police must conform with its rules of engagement”.

Advertisement

He reiterated his pledge to partner with the IGP, Usman Baba, to reinvigorate the police for better performance as well as the PCRC in any identified areas.

He also affirmed his advocacy for community partnership in policing.

On his part, the National Chairman of the Committee, Mogaji Olaniya, said the Committee is building on the legacies he had established as the 18th IGP.

Olaniya who congratulated the chairperson on his appointment revealed that PCRC currently has offices outside the country including Canada, and the United Kingdom.