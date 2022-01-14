Policemen Kidnapped As Boko Haram Invades Training School In Borno

Nigeria
By Nneoma Benson
Musab-Al-Barnawi
Boko Haram factional leader, Musab Al-Barnawi.

An unspecified number of Nigerian policemen have been abducted from the mobile training school in Limankara Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State.

Armed men suspected to be Boko Haram terrorists were said to have attacked the premises on Thursday.

The assailants shot sporadically into the air before kidnapping the mobile police instructors, The Punch reports.

The attack occurred in the hometown of Senator Ali Ndume, the Chairman Senate Committee on Army. Ndume had paid a working visit to the theater command operation, Hadin Kai, two days ago.

Also, the attack came seven days after the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the Nigerian Army base in Gwoza but were repelled by men of the Nigerian army.

