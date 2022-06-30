Policemen On ‘Stop And Search’ Killed In Enugu

At least two policemen were Thursday killed by a yet-to-be-identified gang along Agbani road in Enugu.

A number of others were wounded in the attack, our correspondent gathered.

The act took place adjacent to Awkunanaw Police Station, formerly Motor Traffic Division of the police, located along Agbani road.

An eye witness said the attackers were hooded, and shot sporadically during the killing of the operatives.

According to him, “The number of the victims is yet to be confirmed. We saw two corpses being carried to the hospital. The wounded were also taken to the hospital.”

Police operatives were seen guarding the area to avoid further breakdown of law and order.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, confirmed the attack to THE WHISTLER.

He said, “It was an attack on policemen on stop and search duty this morning, along Agbani road, close to Enugu/Port-Harcourt Expressway, by yet-to-be identified hoodlums.

“However, details of the incident are still sketchy, while Command’s Tactical/Operational Operatives have been mobilized and are on the trail of the miscreants.

“Further development will be communicated.”