Policy Flexibility, Market Liquidity Critical For IPO Expansion In Nigeria, Others— WFE

The World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) has identified market liquidity and regulatory flexibility as the strongest drivers of initial public offering (IPO) activity in Nigeria and other countries Globally.

The identification follows the release of a new research paper by WFE which Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) is a member of, provides the most comprehensive cross-market analysis of listing trends to date.

The study, “Attracting New Listings: What Shapes IPO Activity Across Markets,” examined data from Nigeria and other 78 exchanges between 2002 and 2024 and offers fresh insights into how exchange-level, macroeconomic, and regulatory factors influence both the volume and size of new listings.

According to the report, exchanges with deeper liquidity and economies experiencing stronger GDP growth consistently attract more IPOs, underscoring the central role of market depth and economic expansion in the listing ecosystem.

The research also shows that while developed financial systems tend to support larger IPOs, they do not necessarily guarantee more frequent listings, indicating that institutional sophistication influences offering size more than the number of deals.

The WFE’s newly introduced Listing Stringency Index (LSI), used to measure the breadth of listing requirements across markets, revealed that stricter listing rules are generally associated with larger IPOs.

The findings suggest that higher standards may operate as a signal of quality and investor protection, or simply reflect the ability of larger firms to meet more demanding criteria.

However, the study also found that exchanges that eased overly restrictive requirements boosted both IPO participation and total capital raised, reinforcing the role of regulatory flexibility in widening access to public markets without weakening investor confidence.

The research highlights differing sensitivities across market types. Advanced economies were shown to be more vulnerable to volatility and macroeconomic shocks, while emerging markets recorded the strongest benefits from improvements in liquidity, institutional reforms, and economic growth.

The cross-market review further confirmed that the surge in IPO activity recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic was sharp but temporary, driven largely by liquidity injections and policy support rather than structural shifts in listing behavior.

The WFE noted that liquidity remains a powerful lever for stimulating new listings, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, and urged policymakers to prioritise measures that strengthen secondary market infrastructure, transparency, and investor participation.

The organisation also emphasised that capital-market reforms must be aligned with wider economic policies, given the strong association between GDP growth and IPO activity.

Head of Research at the WFE, Dr. Pedro Gurrola Perez, said the study demonstrates that “market liquidity and GDP growth are the most consistent and robust factors shaping IPO frequency worldwide,” adding that financial development is especially correlated with the size of IPOs in emerging markets.

WFE Chief Executive Officer, Nandini Sukumar, stressed that liquidity remains “the lifeblood of vibrant public markets,” and that exchanges and policymakers that invest in transparency, trading infrastructure, and investor confidence are best positioned to attract new listings and support broader economic growth.