Policy Support Crucial For Youth-Led Growth, Says Elumelu

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…TEF Supports 3,200 Entrepreneurs With $16m Grant

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) has announced the selection of 3,200 entrepreneurs for its 2026 entrepreneurship programme, following a highly competitive process that drew over 265,000 applications from across Africa.

The foundation said the rigorous, multi-stage selection process was designed to identify high-potential entrepreneurs capable of building sustainable businesses and driving economic transformation across the continent.

According to TEF, the exercise combined structured assessment criteria, advanced technology, and expert evaluation to ensure fairness, transparency, and quality outcomes.

Applications were subjected to blind scoring to minimise bias, while each entry was reviewed by multiple independent assessors.

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The selection process began with an eligibility and screening phase, during which all 265,529 applications were evaluated for legal compliance, completeness, duplication, and fraud. At the end of this stage, about 112,202 applications were deemed eligible and progressed to the next round.

In the second phase, applicants underwent practical assessments designed to test entrepreneurial thinking and decision-making rather than academic knowledge. This stage narrowed the pool to 60,530 candidates.

The third stage involved an in-depth expert review, where each application was assessed by between three and five independent reviewers. Using a structured scoring framework, evaluators examined key areas such as market opportunity, scalability, innovation, business model, financial understanding, and founder capability.

Consideration was also given to potential impact and alignment with sustainable development goals.

At the end of this phase, approximately 26,600 entrepreneurs advanced to the penultimate stage.

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The fourth stage focused on rigorous validation and due diligence. This included identity verification, business validation, reputational checks, and fraud screening.

The process reduced the number of candidates to 5,000, creating a pool of vetted and investment-ready entrepreneurs.

In the final stage, 3200 entrepreneurs were selected based on top performance, while also ensuring regional, sectoral, and geographic diversity.

The foundation noted that the final cohort reflects the breadth and dynamism of Africa’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, with participants drawn from all 54 countries on the continent.

TEF Chief Executive Officer, Somachi Chris-Asoluka, said the outcome underscores its commitment to inclusivity and youth empowerment.

The 2026 cohort comprises 51 per cent female and 49 per cent male entrepreneurs, highlighting a near gender balance. In addition, 75 per cent of the selected participants are between the ages of 18 and 35, reinforcing the programme’s focus on youth-driven innovation and job creation.

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The foundation also disclosed that 13 entrepreneurs living with disabilities were selected, reflecting ongoing efforts to promote inclusive participation, while acknowledging the need for further improvements in accessibility.

Geographically, the cohort shows a balanced spread, with 70 per cent of entrepreneurs based in urban areas and 30 per cent operating in rural communities. This distribution, TEF said, demonstrates its expanding reach into underserved regions.

Sectoral analysis of applications revealed strong participation across industries, with agriculture emerging as the dominant sector, accounting for about 31 per cent of applicants. Other key sectors represented include fashion and textiles, food and beverage, and information and communication technology, alongside growing interest in green economy, clean energy, healthcare, and education.

Speaking on the outcome, the TEF Boss said the quality and diversity of the selected entrepreneurs highlight the vast potential across Africa when individuals are provided with the right support and opportunities.

She reiterated the TEF belief that entrepreneurship remains a critical driver of economic growth and job creation on the continent, adding that the programme continues to serve as a platform for empowering innovators and strengthening Africa’s private sector.

Also speaking, Chairman of TEF, Tony Elumelu, stressed the need for strong and consistent policy support to drive youth-led economic growth across Africa, warning that without deliberate action, the continent risks missing out on the potential of its young population.

Elumelu noted that while young Africans possess the creativity and resilience needed to transform the continent, their success depends largely on the availability of an enabling environment shaped by government policies and institutional support.

He emphasised that economic empowerment initiatives can only thrive in a stable and supportive policy climate, urging governments to prioritise reforms that encourage enterprise development, improve access to finance, and reduce barriers facing small businesses.

According to him, youth entrepreneurship remains one of the most effective tools for tackling unemployment and driving inclusive growth, particularly as millions of young Africans enter the labour market each year.

“Eliminating obstacles to business growth and creating the right policy framework are critical to unlocking the potential of young entrepreneurs,” he said.

Elumelu highlighted the role of small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) in job creation, describing them as the backbone of African economies. He maintained that sustained investment in SMEs would not only generate employment but also stimulate innovation and long-term economic resilience.

He further stressed that Africa’s development cannot be driven by a few individuals, calling for collective action from governments, private sector players, and development partners to support entrepreneurs across the continent.

The business leader also underscored the importance of translating commitments into tangible outcomes, urging stakeholders to move beyond rhetoric and implement practical measures that directly impact communities.

While commending ongoing efforts by governments to improve the business climate, he called for deeper commitment to policies that promote transparency, stability, and investor confidence.

Elumelu reiterated his belief that empowering young entrepreneurs is key to spreading prosperity and reducing poverty, noting that wealth creation should go hand in hand with social impact.

Addressing beneficiaries of entrepreneurship programmes, he urged them to take full advantage of available opportunities and deliver meaningful results, stressing that success would not only benefit them individually but also contribute to broader economic development.

He concluded that with the right mix of policy support, private sector involvement, and youth-driven innovation, Africa can achieve sustainable growth and unlock its vast economic potential.