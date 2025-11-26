‘Political Tourist’ – APC Slams Atiku For Joining ADC

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has launched a scathing attack on former Vice President Atiku Abubakar following his decision to officially join the African Democratic Congress (ADC) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku, who announced his ADC membership on Monday via his X (formerly Twitter) handle, shared images of himself holding the party’s card with the caption: “It’s official.”

The move marks yet another switch in a long history of party defections, having previously moved between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Action Congress (AC), APC and back to PDP before his latest departure on July 16.

Reacting to the development, the Lagos APC described Atiku’s decision as the climax to a career defined by “ceaseless desperation” and chronic political “restlessness.”

In a statement on Wednesday signed by its spokesman, Seye Oladejo, the party questioned Atiku’s motivations for joining another political platform at 80, accusing him of constantly moving from one political party to another and a desperate attempt to stay politically relevant.

“What exactly is Atiku still looking for at 80? Power? Relevance? Closure? Or simply another party to scatter?” the APC asked, adding that the former vice president had “Worn more political jerseys than a veteran footballer on a farewell tour.”

Advertisement

The APC further criticised Atiku’s political trajectory, describing his movement across political parties—from PDP to AC, back to PDP, into APC, then back to PDP, and now ADC—as evidence of instability.

“Even Google Maps is confused. Even his supporters can’t keep up,” the statement read.

“This is not political mobility. This is a man fleeing from his own shadow.”

The party also accused Atiku of contributing to the internal crisis within the PDP, claiming he had left the party in disarray after years of internal battles and disagreements.

“Atiku’s latest jump into ADC is not strategy – it is survival. It is not reinvention – it is expiration disguised as relevance. It is not courage – it is panic,” the statement added.

Advertisement

The Lagos APC contrasted Atiku’s actions with what it described as the “courageous leadership” of President Bola Tinubu, arguing that Nigerians had moved on while Atiku had not.

“At 80, what Nigeria expects from Atiku is: a memoir, a rocking chair, and a quiet retirement. Not another round of presidential hallucinations or party-scavenging adventures,” the party said.

Atiku’s exit from the PDP earlier in July cited “irreconcilable differences” and concerns about the party’s deviation from its founding principles.

His move to the ADC follows the party’s unveiling as a coalition platform for opposition figures seeking to challenge President Tinubu in 2027.

Despite the APC’s criticism, Atiku’s defection is seen in some political circles as a strategic regrouping within the opposition ahead of what is expected to be a fiercely contested election cycle.