The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Muhammad Babandede, has warned that politicians and “big men” who connive with immigration officers to bypass security checks at borders would henceforth face prosecution if caught.

Babandede admitted that politicians have been evading immigration checks lately, but vowed that such would no longer be tolerated as any officer or “big man” caught would face stiff punishment.

The Immigration CG stated this in Abuja on Tuesday during the decoration of 14 Assistant Comptrollers-General (ACGs) who recently got promoted by the Service.

Babandede also disclosed during the event that 15 persons who falsely claimed to have lost their e-passports were being prosecuted.

Advising the new ACGs, the CG said: “I will like to task you to be more dedicated and supervise those who are working under you. You must be very vigilant and watch people who cross our borders.

“There are people who cross our borders without appearing before immigration. In recent time, some politicians and big men think they can pass through the borders without passing through immigration officers.

“It is an offence under the Act, you are liable to punishment regardless of whoever you are. You and the officer involved will be prosecuted because officers don’t have immunity, because it is a law that a person must present himself and pass through immigration.”