Politicians Inviting Anarchy With Call For Interim Govt, Group Warns

The Non State Actors Consultative Forum on Sunday warned politicians against advocating the formation of an Interim Government, adding that such call is an invitation for anarchy.

The Group said this in a statement signed by the Lead Convener, Abdulrazaq Alkali and made available to THE WHISTLER.

It said that with the Nigerian political sphere currently going through a post 2023 general election challenges, there is need for lawful display of grievances against the outcome of elections as experienced in the previous post election periods in Nigeria.

It said, “It is common experience to see losers and winners get involved in media spats and rhetoric’s as well as media attacks and counterattacks regarding the conduct of the election.

“This is not common to only Nigerian democracy; however the extent to which politicians and political parties on the losing side behave and the route they follow to seek redress is what makes the difference between true democrats and self-centred politicians.

“Thus, it is very important that well-meaning Nigerians stand firm when politicians put their selfish agenda against the democratic values of our dear country by exploiting religious and tribal lines and making remarks targeting at jeopardizing the national unity and security of our country.

“It is quite clear to everyone that the Labour Party Candidate Mr Peter Obi, his VP candidate Dr Yusuf Datti Ahmad, their followers (widely known as obidients) as well as other prominent supporters of theirs particularly the likes of former President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Governor of Anambra State Chukwuemeka Ezeife have all tow this dangerous and unpatriotic path of unfairly criticism and undermining our democracy.”

The Group said in the statement that one of the most regrettable actions are the remarks made by the VP candidate of the Labour Party, Dr Yusuf Datti Ahmad on a National TV, asking the President and Chief Judge of Nigeria (CJN) to truncate the victory of Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It added, “Mr Datti also deliberately makes unscrupulous interpretation of the Nigerian constitution all in an effort to create chaos and rile up their support base.

“He further subtly threatens the Presidential and CJN powers by stating that ‘if they swear in the President-Elect, then they are engaging in an unconstitutional exercise’ and that if Bola Ahmad Tinubu is sworn in as President, then the lives of Nigerians will be in danger.

“These deliberate remarks and comments from Yusuf Datti are extremely dangerously and treasonable, that every well-meaning Nigerian need to condemn with the strongest voice.

“It is very clear that Mr Yusuf Datti is trying to blackmail the Federal Government and the Judiciary and clearing the ground for chaos if their court case becomes unsuccessful.

“Unfortunately, Mr Datti was not the only one from their camp to utter such undemocratic and dangerous statements. Just after the election, former President Olusegun Obasanjo a staunch supporter of the Mr Perter Obi, released a media statement calling for the cancellation of a lot of the presidential election results.

“He also mentioned that the election result is like toying with the future of the country just to rile up their support base.

“Similarly, the former Governor of Anambra State Chukwuemeka Ezeife was caught on live TV saying that the President-Elect Mr Bola Ahmad Tinubu will not be sworn in as Nigeria’s President, and even went ahead to claim that his kinsman the LP candidate (Mr Peter Obi) won the Presidential Election but was rigged out by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“These accusations from Mr Ezeife were made without providing any substance or evidence to back up his claim.

“In spite of all the above-mentioned dangerous utterances and actions, some supporters of Mr Peter Obi have decided to tow a whole new level of unpatriotic by flying the kite of an ‘Interim Government’ and selling it to their followers. With this they intend to create chaos against the swearing in of President Elect.”

The statement added that any politicians who felt aggrieved by the electoral process should follow the constitutional means and seek redress in the courts and election tribunals.