Poll Commissioned By Tinubu Shows Obi’s Labour Party May Take Lagos, Says Source

An opinion poll commissioned by the All Progressive Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, for the forthcoming governorship election in Lagos State, reportedly puts the Labour Party ahead of the ruling party.

A source close to the APC in Lagos disclosed to THE WHISTLER that the poll was conducted in July to know the preferred political party of the respondents ahead of the governorship and presidential elections.

“It says 64 percent of the sampled views favoured the Labour Party while the ruling party came second,” said the source, who added that the ruling party is jittery about losing Lagos.

Because the poll did not favour Tinubu, it was not released. The poll is in line with previous polls which put LP’s Peter Obi in clear lead in the 2023 presidential election.

One of the polls commissioned by ANAP Foundation and conducted by NOI Polls Limited placed Obi as the winner of the 2023 presidential race with 21% of votes. Tinubu of the APC and Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tied in second place with 13 percent of votes, respectively.

The ANAP poll showed that undecided voters and those who prefer not to reveal their preferred candidate make up 32% and 15%, respectively.

Another national poll conducted for Bloomberg News by Premise Data Corp said 92% of 3,973 Nigerians who participated indicated that they had decided on who to vote for. It said 72% of the participants picked Obi as their first choice.

In the Bloomberg poll, Tinubu garnered 16% of the decided voters while Atiku got 9% of the decided voters.

The LP had no clear governorship candidate for Lagos State until August 31 when Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour was officially unveiled as the 2023 Lagos State governorship candidate.

In a Punch interview published on August 22, Rhodes-Vivour, an architect, in response to a question on whether he’s leveraging on the popularity of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party, to win the governorship election, said: “Of course, Lagos State is made up of not just tribes, but of people who have access to the Internet and thrive on ideas. So, if there is any state that will go with a Peter Obi presidency, it will be Lagos.”

The source however said the ruling party is not sitting idle as it is doing everything to ensure the party wins the state in any election, including encouraging voter turnout and winning more people over.