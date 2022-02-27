Poly Students Berate FG, ASUU Over Ongoing Strike

The leadership of National Association of Polytechnic Students has expressed dismay at the ongoing waring strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities.

Lecturers under the aegis of ASUU are currently on a strike over the rot in the universities and poor welfare packages.

The President, National Association of Polytechnic Students, Asiegbu Kingsley Chinonso, in a statement on Sunday said the Federal Government and the ASUU should quickly find a common ground and end the strike.

The polytechnic students said the universities and other tertiary institutions were still struggling to catch up due to the COVID-19 strike but said the current strike had worsened the situation now.

The statement read, ” We are in solidarity with the National Association of Nigerian Students over the ongoing industrial action that was declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities two weeks ago.

“The industrial action by ASUU at this time is uncalled for. The strike is not only affecting the academic activities but also destabilizing the academic calendar of various institutions that are just trying to meet up with their academic activities after a long COVID-19 break.

“We hereby condemn in strong terms this unnecessary show of power by the Federal Government and ASUU as we equally call on both parties to find a common ground immediately as Nigerian students all over the country will no longer take it as normal as it used to be.

“NAPS under my leadership is standing in solidarity with NANS in this face of provocation as we strongly believe that an injury to one is an injury to all.

“No to strike in our higher institutions of learning!”