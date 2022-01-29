Polytechnic Bans Students From Driving On Campus To Stop ‘Flamboyant Display Of Wealth’

The Federal Polytechnic, Nekede in Imo State, has stopped students from driving private cars on campus due to their “flamboyant display of wealth.”

A circular issued by the Registrar, B.O Dara, after an emergency Management meeting on Saturday, resolved that only staff members could use private vehicles within the school premises.

The circular stated that the meeting was held due to students’ flamboyant display of wealth on campus.

It also advised students using vehicles to stop at the gate and ensure they always have their identity cards on them while on campus.

The circular reads,

“Management at its Emergency Management meeting deliberated on the use of vehicles by students and their flamboyant display of wealth on campus.

“After thorough deliberation, Management, therefore, directed that students are hereby banned from driving their vehicles into the

campus.

“Only staff are allowed to drive into the campus as the staff would be identified by presentation of their ID card.

“The staff who have lost their ID cards should obtain a letter of identification from the Registrar. The letter of identification must bear the staff’s passport photograph.

“All students must always have their identity cards with them while on the school’s campus.”

The institution also banned the use of departmental uniforms and customized T-shirts as a mark of identity on campus as it said it observed that some strange people take advantage of the use of departmental uniforms to promote strange colours.

It therefore encouraged students to dress decently on campus.