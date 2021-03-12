Polytechnic Dropout Remanded For Posing As Lawyer Before Magistrate

A 41-year-old polytechnic dropout, Adebowale Babatunde, was on Friday remanded in Ilesa Correctional Center for allegedly presenting himself as a lawyer before an Osun State Magistrate Court 6 Osogbo.

Babatunde was arraigned on two-counts of false pretence and unlawful possession of Call-to-the-Bar certificates.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Elisha Olusegun, told the court the accused person presented himself as a lawyer and had fake Call-to Bar Certificates in his possession

He said, “On March 10th, 2021 at about 10 AM, the defendant, falsely presented himself as a lawyer before Osogbo Magistrate Court six and unlawfully had in his possession three Call-to-the-Bar certificates thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Sections 484 and 430(1) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria 2002.”

But Babatunde pleaded not guilty to the alleged offences slammed against him.

Counsel for the defendant, Mr T. S Adegboyega, made an oral bail application for his bail.

He assured the court that the accused person would not jump bail and would provide reliable surety.

The Magistrate, Dr Olusegun Ayilara, ordered that the defendant be remanded in Ilesa Correctional Center and adjourned the case till 31st March 2021 for ruling on bail.